Flyers' Carter Hart: Set to start Thursday
Hart will start in goal Thursday night against host Chicago, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Hart will square off against a Blackhawks team that ranks 12th in the league offensively at 3.35 goals per game. The rookie is 14-10-1 with a 2.73 GAA and .919 save percentage through 25 contests.
More News
-
Flyers' Carter Hart: Solid in defeat•
-
Flyers' Carter Hart: Patrolling crease against Habs•
-
Flyers' Carter Hart: Outstanding versus Penguins•
-
Flyers' Carter Hart: Seeking revenge against Pittsburgh•
-
Flyers' Carter Hart: Tough way to return to action•
-
Flyers' Carter Hart: In shape to start Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...