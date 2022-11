Hart will guard the home net in Tuesday's game against St. Louis, per Olivia Reiner of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Hart has a 6-0-2 record, 1.97 GAA and .946 save percentage in eight games this season. He's showing no signs of slowing down from his hot start after stopping 68 of 70 shots over his last two games. Meanwhile, the Blues rank at the bottom of the league offensively with just 2.20 goals per game. This could be another good game for Hart.