Hart is expected to start in Wednesday's road game versus the Islanders.

Hart will look to win his third straight start after saving 59 of 63 shots (.937 save percentage) over his previous two outings. He has a 6-3-0 record, 2.40 GAA and .919 save percentage in 10 contests this season. The Islanders rank 29th offensively with 2.53 goals per game.