Hart is expected to guard the home crease Wednesday versus Buffalo, per Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Hart has a 4-3-0 record, 2.30 GAA and .921 save percentage in seven outings this year. He's been especially effective over his last five outings, posting a 1.80 GAA and .935 save percentage. The Sabres offense has tremendous potential, but they've been a mixed bag thus far, entering Wednesday's action tied for 18th with an average of 3.00 goals per game.