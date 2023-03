Hart turned aside 36 shots in Friday's 5-2 win over Buffalo.

He took a shutout into the third period, and in the end Hart got beaten only when the Flyers were down a man as Victor Olofsson banged home two power-play tallies. It's just Hart's second win in his last 10 starts, a stretch in which the 24-year-old has gone 2-6-2 with a 3.49 GAA and .883 save percentage.