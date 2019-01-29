Hart turned aside 31 of 32 shots in Monday's 3-1 win over the Jets.

The 20-year-old rookie has now won five of his last six starts, posting a 2.36 GAA and .934 save percentage over that stretch. Hart's strong play has given him a firm hold on the Flyers' starting job, and while there are almost certainly growing pains ahead, the organization's goalie of the future has rapidly become its goalie of the present.