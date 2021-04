Hart made 22 saves in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Islanders on Saturday.

He only yielded one goal in the shootout but that was enough to take the loss. This was Hart's first game since March 25 when he allowed five goals on 11 shots against the Rangers. He looked much sharper than he has all of March, so the extra work with the goalie coach seems to have paid off. Let's hope this is the start of something beautiful for Hart and the Flyers.