Hart made 31 saves in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

He delivered a strong performance to open the season, and Hart even chipped in an assist on Cam Atkinson's empty-net goal late in the third period. Hart has posted mediocre ratios the last couple seasons behind a Philadelphia roster that's finished well below .500, but with coach John Tortorella's tight-checking system now firmly in place, the 25-year-old netminder could see an improved GAA and save percentage in 2023-24, even if his win total doesn't increase significantly.