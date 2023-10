Hart stopped 26 of 28 shots in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Wild.

It was a strong effort from Hart, who blanked Minnesota for the first two periods before surrendering a pair of goals in a 15-shot third. The 25-year-old netminder has gotten off to a nice start this year, going 4-2-0 with a .924 save percentage as the Flyers' undisputed No. 1 netminder. Hart will likely be back between the pipes Saturday at home against the Ducks.