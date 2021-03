Hart was pulled in the second period of Thursday's 8-3 loss to the Rangers after allowing five goals on 11 shots.

Hart's struggles continue, as he has now posted a sub-.900 save percentage in 10 consecutive appearances and allowed 15 goals over his last three starts. Brian Elliott relieved Hart early in the second period and proceeded to stop eight of 11 shots. Given Hart's abhorrent performance in this one, Elliott will likely get the nod for Saturday's rematch.