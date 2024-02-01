Hart (personal) was moved to the non-roster list Thursday, per CapFriendly.

Hart is expected to surrender to London, Ontario police to be charged with sexual assault in connection with an alleged incident that occurred during a 2018 Hockey Canada event. Hart, along with four other individuals including three NHL players, is accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a London hotel on June 19, 2018, following a Hockey Canada Foundation golf and gala event. Hart remains on an indefinite leave of absence from the Flyers.