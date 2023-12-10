Hart stopped 36 of 38 shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

The Avalanche poured on pressure at times, but Hart did enough to weather the storm and the Flyers' offense was strong. After ending November in a four-game skid, Hart has won his first three starts in December, allowing a total of four goals in those games. The 25-year-old is up to 9-6-1 with a 2.42 GAA and a .919 save percentage through 17 outings this season. The Flyers wrap up their three-game road trip Tuesday in Nashville.