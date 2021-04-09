Hart stopped 21 of 23 shots Thursday in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Islanders.

Hart had no chance on a pair of New York goals 63 seconds apart in the first period, both coming on the doorstep from centering passes. He shut the Islanders down the rest of the way, save for a Brock Nelson shootout tally. Hart is now winless in his last six (0-4-2), but he's logged a .903 save percentage in three April appearances. That won't win the Flyers or fantasy managers any championships, but it's a substantial improvement on the .815 mark he logged in March.