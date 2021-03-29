Hart won't suit up for the Flyers' next two games against the Sabres on Monday or Wednesday, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

Hart's struggles have been brutal this season, as he's posted an .869 save percentage and a 4.03 GAA across 22 appearances. The 22-year-old can't seem to pull himself out of this slump despite showing elite upside over his first two NHL seasons. Head coach Alain Vigneault wants Hart to focus on practice for the next few days, so Brian Elliott is expected to start while Alex Lyon serves as the backup.