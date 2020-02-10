Hart (abdomen) is expected to start in Monday's home game versus the Panthers, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Hart will make his first start since Jan. 13, as he's fully recovered from an abdomen injury. The 21-year-old has been up and down this season, as he's posted a 15-11-3 record and .905 save percentage. Taking down the Panthers is a tall task, as they rank ninth with 3.15 goals per road contest.