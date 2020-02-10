Flyers' Carter Hart: Slated for Monday's start
Hart (abdomen) is expected to start in Monday's home game versus the Panthers, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Hart will make his first start since Jan. 13, as he's fully recovered from an abdomen injury. The 21-year-old has been up and down this season, as he's posted a 15-11-3 record and .905 save percentage. Taking down the Panthers is a tall task, as they rank ninth with 3.15 goals per road contest.
More News
-
Flyers' Carter Hart: Won't dress against Washington•
-
Flyers' Carter Hart: Will miss at least one more week•
-
Flyers' Carter Hart: Dealing with abdominal injury•
-
Flyers' Carter Hart: Injured during practice•
-
Flyers' Carter Hart: Hangs on for shootout win•
-
Flyers' Carter Hart: Tending twine Monday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.