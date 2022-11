Hart will start at home against Pittsburgh on Friday, Olivia Reiner of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Hart got off to a fantastic start this season, but he's surrendered at least three goals in each of his last six games. That's pushed him down to a 6-4-4 record, 2.68 GAA and .920 save percentage in 14 contests in 2022-23. He'll look to break out of that slump against Pittsburgh, though that will be difficult given that the Penguins have the sixth-ranked offense with 3.55 goals per game.