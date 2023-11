Hart is set to guard the road net against Carolina on Wednesday, Jackie Spiegel of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Hart dealt with a mid-body injury followed by food poisoning and consequently hasn't been in net since Nov. 1. He has a 4-3-0 record, 2.52 GAA and .913 save percentage in eight contests this season. The Hurricanes have won three of their last four contests while scoring 15 goals over that stretch.