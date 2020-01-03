Hart yielded five goals on 33 shots in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Golden Knights.

Four of the five goals against Hart were scored in the first period, forcing the Flyers to play from behind for most of the game. The 21-year-old netminder dropped to 13-9-3 with a 2.52 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 28 appearances. The Flyers' road trip continues Saturday in Arizona, but it's unclear at this time if Hart or Brian Elliott will get the starting nod, as both have been inconsistent recently.