Flyers' Carter Hart: Small workload in win
Hart made 16 saves in Monday's 2-1 win over the Canucks.
While the 21-year-old did make a couple of big stops when he needed to, for the most part the Flyers' defensive effort gave Hart an easy night -- he saw only eight shots over the final two periods, stopping them all. It's his first win in five starts, and on the year he's 7-5-3 with a 2.54 GAA and .900 save percentage.
