Hart allowed three goals on 27 shots in a 3-1 loss to the Avalanche on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old came into the night with an 8-2-2 record and .928 save percentage in his last 12 games. This was one of his poorer outings since the start of November, but clearly, Hart is trending in the right direction. He is 10-6-3 with a 2.43 GAA and .908 save percentage in 20 appearances this season.