Flyers' Carter Hart: Snaps four-game winning streak
Hart allowed three goals on 27 shots in a 3-1 loss to the Avalanche on Wednesday.
The 21-year-old came into the night with an 8-2-2 record and .928 save percentage in his last 12 games. This was one of his poorer outings since the start of November, but clearly, Hart is trending in the right direction. He is 10-6-3 with a 2.43 GAA and .908 save percentage in 20 appearances this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.