Flyers' Carter Hart: Snaps long road drought
Hart made 26 saves in a 6-2 win over Florida on Thursday.
It was his first road victory in more than three months. Hart had lost seven straight road decisions dating back to Nov. 10. He's looked sharp in two games since his return from a month's absence. Get him back in your blue paint.
