Hart made 34 saves Saturday in a 2-1 loss to the Panthers.

It's test-and-learn time with Hart, who at 20 is the Philly starter. He was strong Saturday night which was a nice bounce-back after the pre-Christmas problem against the Blue Jackets. Still, a 20-year-old should not be starting in the NHL, so there are going to be some brain burps alongside the moments of brilliance. Use with caution unless you carry Gravol.