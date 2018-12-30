Flyers' Carter Hart: Solid game but gets little help
Hart made 34 saves Saturday in a 2-1 loss to the Panthers.
It's test-and-learn time with Hart, who at 20 is the Philly starter. He was strong Saturday night which was a nice bounce-back after the pre-Christmas problem against the Blue Jackets. Still, a 20-year-old should not be starting in the NHL, so there are going to be some brain burps alongside the moments of brilliance. Use with caution unless you carry Gravol.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...