Hart made 33 saves but allowed two goals in a 3-1 loss to Montreal on Tuesday.

On this night, following a 41-save win, Hart was outdueled by Carey Price, with the Canadiens' netminder turning in a near-perfect performance. The loss drops Hart's record to 14-10-1, but overall, he's been solid in this his first season in the NHL. Expect the 20-year-old to see the bulk of starts so long as Philly remain mathematically alive in the playoff hunt.