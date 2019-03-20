Flyers' Carter Hart: Solid in defeat
Hart made 33 saves but allowed two goals in a 3-1 loss to Montreal on Tuesday.
On this night, following a 41-save win, Hart was outdueled by Carey Price, with the Canadiens' netminder turning in a near-perfect performance. The loss drops Hart's record to 14-10-1, but overall, he's been solid in this his first season in the NHL. Expect the 20-year-old to see the bulk of starts so long as Philly remain mathematically alive in the playoff hunt.
