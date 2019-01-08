Hart turned aside 34 of 36 shots in Monday's 3-0 loss to the Blues.

St. Louis' final goal came into an empty net. Hart is now 0-4-1 in his last five outings with a 3.23 GAA and .895 save percentage, and while he remains the Flyers' goaltender of the future, the 20-year-old might need more AHL seasoning before he's ready to shoulder that load.