Hart will start Monday's home game against Colorado, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Hart has lost his past two outings, including a 15-save effort in Saturday's 3-2 defeat versus New Jersey. He has a 7-7-4 record this season with a 2.82 GAA and a .911 save percentage. Hart has posted one victory in his last 10 appearances (1-7-2) and has a save percentage of .873 during that span.