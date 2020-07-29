Hart will guard the goal during the Flyers' first round robin game Sunday against the Bruins, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Hart was rock solid during Tuesday's tune-up game against the Penguins, stopping 11 of 12 shots before being replaced by Brian Elliott for the final frame of the exhibition. The 21-year-old backstop will attempt to pick up his first win of the postseason in a matchup with a Bruins squad that he faced three times during the regular season -- he posted a 2-1-0 record, 2.88 GAA and .898 save percentage in those contests.