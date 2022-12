Hart will defend the road crease against New Jersey on Thursday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Hart got off to a great start this season, winning his first five starts, but life in the Flyers crease has not been very good ever since as he is now 8-8-6 with a 2.84 GAA and a .909 save percentage. He will have his hands full against the Devils, who lead the Metropolitan Division with a 21-6-2 record, scoring 104 goals this season.