Hart will guard the home cage during Tuesday's game versus Buffalo, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Hart has struggled recently, suffering back-to-back losses to the Penguins and Capitals while posting an ugly 4.18 GAA and .852 save percentage. He'll attempt to bounce back and secure his seventh win of the season in a favorable home matchup with a struggle Sabres squad that's lost seven straight games. To make matters worse, Buffalo will also be without Jack Eichel (upper body) Tuesday.