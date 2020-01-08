Flyers' Carter Hart: Starting against top team in NHL
Hart will guard the goal during Wednesday's home matchup with Washington, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Hart has struggled recently, suffering back-to-back road losses to the Golden Knights and Coyotes while posting an ugly 6.46 GAA and .822 save percentage. The 21-year-old backstop will attempt to get back on track in a brutal home matchup with a Capitals club that's compiled an exceptional 17-5-1 record on the road this year.
