Hart will tend the crease for Wednesday's Game 5 matchup against Montreal, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

The 22-year-old should be full of confidence for Wednesday's start after he became the youngest netminder to record back-to-back shutouts in Games 3 and 4. Hart has been sensational in the series, going 3-1-0 along with a 1.38 GAA and .953 save percentage. Hart will likely be one of the top options on the DFS slate for goalies Wednesday, especially considering the Montreal offense hasn't scored a goal in the past two contests.