Flyers' Carter Hart: Starting for second straight day
Hart will draw the start for the second day in a row in Detroit on Sunday.
The rookie netminder continues to take on a huge workload for the Flyers. In 28 games since his Dec. 18 NHL debut, he's appeared in 20 contests. Hart owns a strong 2.62 GAA and .921 save percentage and should be started as usual in all fantasy formats.
