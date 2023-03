Hart (illness) will guard the home crease versus Buffalo on Friday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Hart missed Tuesday's tilt versus Vegas with the illness but is ready to face the Sabres. Hart has lost his last two starts, giving up nine goals on 70 shots. Overall, he is 17-21-10 with a 2.96 GAA and .906 save percentage. Hart has a tough matchup versus the Sabres, who are third in NHL scoring, averaging 3.66 goals per game.