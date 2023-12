Hart will be stationed between the pipes in Seattle on Friday.

After Samuel Ersson (illness) left Thursday's game against Vancouver, Hart stepped in and stopped all eight shots he faced. Friday's game will be Hart's first start since Dec. 22. In five December appearances, he's gone 3-0-1 with a 2.25 GAA and a .929 save percentage. On the year, he's gone 9-6-2 with a 2.57 GAA through 19 games.