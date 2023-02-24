Hart will be in the home crease versus Montreal on Friday, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports.

Hart has dropped his last three decisions, giving up 11 goals on only 66 shots. He is 16-18-9 with a 2.89 GAA and .909 save percentage this season. Hart got off to an exceptional start, winning his first five games in a row, giving up nine goals on 188 shots. He has been just average at best since then. Hart will face the Canadiens, who are tied for 28th in NHL scoring, averaging 2.67 goals per game.