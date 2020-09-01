Hart will start Game 5 against the Islanders on Tuesday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

With the Flyers facing a 3-1 series deficit and on the brink of elimination Tuesday, it's no surprise they're turning to Hart -- who was mostly fantastic in the regular season (2.59 GAA, .915 save percentage). He's allowed three goals in each of his three starts against the Islanders, which is a number the former WHL Everett Silvertip would undoubtedly like to reduce in this one. He'll be opposed by Semyon Varlamov at the other end of the rink.