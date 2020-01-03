Flyers' Carter Hart: Starting in Arizona
Hart will guard the cage during Saturday's road clash with the Coyotes, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Hart was pretty shaky in his last start Thursday against Vegas, surrendering five goals on 33 shots en route to a 5-4 loss. The second-year backstop will attempt to bounce back in a road game versus an Arizona squad that's averaging 2.86 goals per game at home this year, 24th in the NHL.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.