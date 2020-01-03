Hart will guard the cage during Saturday's road clash with the Coyotes, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Hart was pretty shaky in his last start Thursday against Vegas, surrendering five goals on 33 shots en route to a 5-4 loss. The second-year backstop will attempt to bounce back in a road game versus an Arizona squad that's averaging 2.86 goals per game at home this year, 24th in the NHL.