Hart will defend the blue paint during Tuesday's road matchup with the Oilers, Sam Carchidi of PhillyHockeyNow.com reports.

Hart has struggled recently, suffering back-to-back losses to the Kraken and the Canucks while posting a horrendous 5.38 GAA and .800 save percentage. He'll try to get back on track in a road matchup with a slumping Edmonton team that's lost four straight contests.