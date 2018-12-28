Hart will guard the goal in Saturday's road game against the Panthers, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Hart struggled in his last start last Saturday against Columbus, surrendering four goals on 19 shots en route to a 4-3 loss. The rookie netminder will look to bounce back and pick up his third NHL victory in a road matchup with a Panthers team that's averaging 3.50 goals per game at home this campaign, seventh in the NHL.