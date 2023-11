Hart (illness) will patrol the visiting blue paint versus LA on Saturday.

Hart missed Friday's 6-3 loss to Anaheim after falling ill. That was his fourth consecutive absence, with the previous three coming due to a mid-body injury. Hart is 4-3-0 with a 2.52 GAA and .913 save percentage. He'll have a tough matchup against the Kings, who are third in NHL scoring with 54 goals in 13 games.