Hart will start in Monday's home game against the Sabres, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Hart has been impressive to begin the 2020-21 campaign, as he recorded two straight wins against the Penguins while posting a .925 save percentage. Meanwhile, the Sabres opened the year with consecutive losses to the Capitals, registering five goals -- one on the power play -- in the process. Brian Elliott will make his season debut Tuesday in the second straight game against Buffalo.