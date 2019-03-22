Hart will take the home cage Saturday against the Islanders, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Hart has displayed a dominant form in the crease again recently, allowing two or fewer goals in each of the last three games. While the Islanders don't light up the opposition on the road (2.64 goals per game) they allow just 2.42 goals per game (third in NHL), so Hart will need to be sharp again to pick up his 16th win.