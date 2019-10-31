Flyers' Carter Hart: Starting in New Jersey
Hart will defend the blue paint during Friday's road game against the Devils, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Hart has struggled mightily since enjoying a solid start to the season, compiling an 0-3-0 record while posting a disastrous 5.56 GAA and .750 save percentage in his last four appearances. The second-year netminder will look to get back on track in a road matchup with a New Jersey club that's averaging 3.71 goals per game at home this campaign, eighth in the NHL.
