Hart will defend the blue paint during Friday's road game against the Devils, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Hart has struggled mightily since enjoying a solid start to the season, compiling an 0-3-0 record while posting a disastrous 5.56 GAA and .750 save percentage in his last four appearances. The second-year netminder will look to get back on track in a road matchup with a New Jersey club that's averaging 3.71 goals per game at home this campaign, eighth in the NHL.