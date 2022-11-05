Hart was the first goaltender off the ice, Olivia Reiner of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports, an indication that he will defend the road goal against Ottawa on Saturday.

Hart has been hot this season, as he enters the game with a 5-0-2 record. His 2.10 GAA and .943 save percentage rank him among the top six across the NHL in both categories. Hart will face Claude Giroux and the Senators, who have fallen to the bottom of the Atlantic Division standings with a 4-6-0 mark despite averaging 3.70 goals per game this season.