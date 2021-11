Hart will defend the blue paint during Thursday's road game versus the Penguins, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Hart was fantastic in his last start Tuesday against Arizona, stopping all 29 shots he faced en route to a 3-0 win and his first shutout of the season. The 23-year-old netminder will try to secure his fourth victory of the year in a road matchup with a Pittsburgh team that's averaging 3.25 goals per game this campaign, ninth in the NHL.