Flyers' Carter Hart: Starting in San Jose
Hart will patrol the crease during Saturday's road clash with the Sharks, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Hart was razor sharp in his last start Monday against the Rangers, stopping 34 of 35 shots en route to a convincing 5-1 victory. The 21-year-old will look to keep rolling in a road matchup with a struggling San Jose team that's lost three straight games.
