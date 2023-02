Hart will be in the road crease versus Seattle on Thursday, Olivia Reiner of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Hart is 3-1-3 in his last seven starts, giving up 13 goals on 222 shots. He is 16-15-9 with a 2.78 GAA and .913 save percentage. Hart will face the Kraken, who are fifth in NHL scoring, averaging 3.46 goals per game.