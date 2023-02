Hart will patrol the road crease during Saturday's matchup with the Canucks, Olivia Reiner of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Hart struggled in his last start Thursday against the Kraken, surrendering four goals on just 19 shots before being replaced by Samuel Ersson in the second period of the eventual 6-2 loss. He'll try to return to the win column in a favorable road matchup with a Vancouver team that's lost five of its last six games.