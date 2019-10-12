Flyers' Carter Hart: Starting in Vancouver
Hart is listed as a player to watch in the NHL.com game preview, indicating he'll get the start in goal in Saturday's road game against the Canucks.
Hart was unbeatable in his last outing Wednesday against the Devils, stopping all 25 shots en route to his first career shutout and a 4-0 win. The 21-year-old will look to stay sharp in a road matchup with a Vancouver team that just potted eight goals against the Kings in a blowout victory Wednesday.
