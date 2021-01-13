Hart will patrol the crease during Wednesday's home clash with the Penguins, Jon Lane of NHL.com reports.

Hart played well during his sophomore season in 2019-20, posting a 24-13-3 record while registering a 2.42 GAA and .914 save percentage in 43 appearances. The 22-year-old backstop has done well against the Penguins during his first two years in the league, maintaining an impressive .936 save percentage and 2.15 GAA through three career appearances against Pittsburgh. He'll look to keep that success going Wednesday night.