Hart will defend the blue paint during Saturday's round-robin clash with the Lightning, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Hart was superb in the Flyers' postseason opener against the Bruins on Sunday, stopping 34 of 35 shots en route to an impressive 4-1 win. He'll look to wrap up the round-robin round with an equally impressive performance against a talented Tampa Bay team that has won both of its first two round-robin matches.